Debra Harrell
Debra Harrell, 61, of Brunswick, died Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
At Debra's request, no services will be held.
Debra was born Jan. 23, 1959, in Jesup, and had lived in Brunswick all her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack Tindall and Earline Crosby Tindall.
Survivors include her son, Chris Tindall; sisters Judy Collins and Patsy Sears (Buddy), four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 23, 2020