DeForest Abel Jr.DeForest W. "Bill" Abel Jr., former President and CEO of AMICA Mutual Insurance Co. died Nov. 15, 2020. He was 91 years young.Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of DeForest Williams Abel and Isabel Marshall. He attended Hebron Academy, Nichols College and the University of Miami, where he majored in management and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Mr. Abel began his career with AMICA at age 14 as a mail clerk. Following duty in the Air Force, he returned to work at the company's Boston office returning to R.I. in 1954. In 1968, he succeeded his father as president, until retiring in 1984.He was former director of R.I. Hospital Trust Bank and trustee of Bryant College and Nichols College. He lived in Barrington, R.I., most of his life and was an avid golfer and skier. He is a former member of R.I. Country Club, Agawam Hunt and University Club. He served as president of the Squantum Association from 1976-79. His other civic duties included Junior Achievement, Meeting Street School, Rotary Club, Adelphi Lodge, and he was a founding member of the Naval War College Foundation. He was also an antique car enthusiast.After retirement, he made his summer home in New Hampshire and was a member of the Bald Peak Colony Club. He later moved to Sea Island, Ga., where he had maintained a home since 1976.While in Georgia, he was a member of Sea Island Golf Club and Southern Seniors Association. He was also a member of the University Club and River Club of Jacksonville, Fla.Mr. Abel was predeceased by his son, DeForest W. Abel III; and his sister, Judith Stone.He is survived by his four children, Diane and her husband, Gordon Barnes, of Colfax, Calif., Wendy and her husband, Peter McDonnell, of St. Simons Island, Ga., Richard of Escondido, Calif., and Virginia and her husband, Chris Long, of Grover Beach, Calif. He also leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Melba Abel of Sausalito, Calif. His four grandchildren are Ali Murphy, Elena Abel and Ellen and Brian Long.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, 2020, in the Chapel at Sea Island.Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, West Warwick, R.I., is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, November 21, 2020