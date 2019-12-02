|
|
DeIvory Richardson
DeIvory Lewis Richardson died Nov. 22, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Darien Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, George Richardson Jr.; children, Franklin Poole Sr., D'Chanda (John) Hall, Ronesha (Kerry) Mungin, George Richardson III, Shcreta Mack and Alinda (Derek) James; siblings, Bernice L. Jones, Elijah (Gwendolyn) Jones, Vernella (Arthur) Jones, Ann (Glenn) Wright and Wayne Wendell Lewis; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 2, 2019