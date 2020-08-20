1/
Delaine T. Jacobs
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delaine Jacobs

Delaine T. Jacobs, 78, of Hortense, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred McIver and the Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Hopkins Belleville Cemetery, in McIntosh County, with Sam Stalvey, Ben Stalvey, Bryston Knight, Will White, Trent Knight and Don Lewis serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born July 25, 1942, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Henry Theo and Irene M. Truett, she was a graduate of the Darien High School Class of 1960. Mrs. Jacobs was a homemaker and member of Satilla Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, good phone conversations, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had been a resident of Brantley County for the past 37 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W. Jacobs Sr. a sister, Sharon Brack; and two brothers, Hank Truett and Wayne Truett.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Jacobs and wife, Candy, of Brunswick and Joy Knight and husband, Larry, of Hortense; five grandchildren, Lindsey Garrett (Charles), Lauren Ficenec (Brandon), Adele Jacobs, Christina Fischette, Brody Jacobs, Sheena Knight (Mike) and Trent Knight (Jennifer); 11 great-grandchildren, Morgan Isbell, Preslee Flowers, Ava Garrett, Sawyer Garrett, Gabriel Allen, Lily Allen, Briley Manisbusam, Bricee Manisbusam, Bryston Knight, Ella Knight and Michael Holmann, and several nieces and nephews.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 20, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Interment
Hopkins Belleville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved