Delaine Jacobs
Delaine T. Jacobs, 78, of Hortense, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred McIver and the Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Hopkins Belleville Cemetery, in McIntosh County, with Sam Stalvey, Ben Stalvey, Bryston Knight, Will White, Trent Knight and Don Lewis serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born July 25, 1942, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Henry Theo and Irene M. Truett, she was a graduate of the Darien High School Class of 1960. Mrs. Jacobs was a homemaker and member of Satilla Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, good phone conversations, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had been a resident of Brantley County for the past 37 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W. Jacobs Sr. a sister, Sharon Brack; and two brothers, Hank Truett and Wayne Truett.
Survivors include her children, Jerry Jacobs and wife, Candy, of Brunswick and Joy Knight and husband, Larry, of Hortense; five grandchildren, Lindsey Garrett (Charles), Lauren Ficenec (Brandon), Adele Jacobs, Christina Fischette, Brody Jacobs, Sheena Knight (Mike) and Trent Knight (Jennifer); 11 great-grandchildren, Morgan Isbell, Preslee Flowers, Ava Garrett, Sawyer Garrett, Gabriel Allen, Lily Allen, Briley Manisbusam, Bricee Manisbusam, Bryston Knight, Ella Knight and Michael Holmann, and several nieces and nephews.
is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2020