Delane Parrish
Delane Dawn Parrish, 80, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Phil Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
