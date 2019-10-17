Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Delane Dawn Parrish Obituary
Delane Parrish

Delane Dawn Parrish, 80, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Phil Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 17, 2019
