Delmer Fennel
Delmer Fennel of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on November 24, 2020, at age 86. He was born July 5, 1934, in Odom, Ga., to the late Robert Z. "Zeke" Fennel and Ella H. Fennel. He was the seventh child of 13 in the family.
Delmer was preceded in death by his parents, Zeke and Ella; his sisters, Jewel, Gladys, Eunice, Ovaleen, Monteen; and his brothers Theron, Herman and Carlton Gene "Joe" Fennel. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Helen Hoogacker Fennel; their four children, Ronald Delmer Fennel (Cindy), Debra Fennel Gress, James Theron Fennel (Amy) and Roger Charles Fennel (Frank); seven grandchildren, Mike, Bobby (B.J.), Angela, Britney, Anna, Hunter and Walker; and five great-grandchildren, Dominic, Casey, Payton, Noah and Aiden. His surviving siblings include Hilda Van Meter, Vonnie Taylor, Ruby Coffee and Gary Fennel.
Delmer was married to Helen Hoogacker in 1956. Shortly thereafter, he was called by Uncle Sam to report to the U.S. Army, where he served in a M.A.S.H. construction unit based at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, S.C., for two years before his honorable discharge. After his service, he worked in residential construction, building homes in Glynn County and also central Florida where he served as a construction manager for Moody Construction.
After several years in the Tampa area, he returned to Georgia to partner with his brother Joe to incorporate Fennel Construction Company Inc. in 1969. Together, they built and/or renovated hundreds of homes around Glynn County, including more than 20 new homes on Sea Island.
Delmer was an avid trapper and hunter of fox and coyotes, and maintained his pack of at least 10 hunting hounds at all times for over 50 years until his death. He especially enjoyed "running the dogs" at his 150+ acre pen in western Glynn County. To Delmer, catching the fox was not the objective ? the excited barks and sounds of his hounds during the chase were music to his ears and he could clearly distinguish each dog?s voice and sounds. He bored many a visitor to his house with home movies of his dogs running, where the only sounds were the barks and yelps, and rarely, a glimpse of the fox as it ran through the screen - he loved to share his passion no matter what anyone else thought of it!
Delmer was a patriot, quick with a joke, and a fierce defender of his Second Amendment rights. He loved to laugh and also loved gathering with his siblings and their spouses, and hosting family gatherings at home with his large, close-knit family of children and grandchildren. He loved bluegrass and old country music, and amassed a huge collection from his favorite performers. Delmer loved the Lord his God and gave his life to Christ many years ago. He and Helen attended Sterling Church of God of Prophecy.
The family thanks the community where Delmer was known and loved by so many for their kind words, prayers and support while he fought COVID-19 these past few weeks, but we know he is now in a better place, pain-free and rejoicing with his heavenly family.
An outside memorial service and internment will be led by Pastor Chris Boyd (a longtime friend) and pastor, Rev. Hinton Johnson at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 in Chapel Park Cemetery on Cate Road. Due to social distancing, masks will be required and visitors must maintain distance with no contact. The family understands and appreciates those who prefer not to attend for safety's sake. Your kind words and condolences are most appreciated.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements.
