Delores Miles
Delores M. Miles, 95, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully Easter Sunday, April 12, at Hospice of the Golden Isles with her loving son and daughter-in-law by her side.
Delores was born Oct. 17, 1924, in Hornell, N.Y., to Ommer and Mabel (Gay) Nisbet. She was the oldest daughter with five other siblings. She graduated from Hornell High School in 1942.
On Sept. 11, 1943, Delores married the love of her life, Richard A. Miles. They resided in Springwater, N.Y., for the next 30 years raising their four children. Delores' focus was always her family. She was a dedicated mother who sewed clothing for her children, kept the cookie jar full, taught card games and created holiday traditions that her grandchildren have continued with their children (her Christmas cookies were the best!). She was an excellent cook, and her recipes have been passed on to the younger generation.
In 1973, Richard was offered a job in Brunswick, Ga. He accepted and they relocated. They became members of College Place Methodist Church, and many friendships formed as they participated in Sunday School, potluck dinners and communal activities. Delores was in charge of the church's memorial book for several years, where she displayed her beautiful penmanship.
Delores also became acquainted with her good neighbors, joined a Bunco group and took up ceramics. She enjoyed being outside caring for her lawn and flowers, as well as feeding and watching the birds and squirrels. Her satsuma tree produced many dozens of satsumas that she enjoyed giving away to friends and family at holiday time. Delores and Richard also made and decorated dozens of cut-out Christmas cookies that were shipped to their New York grandchildren and distributed locally to family and friends.
Delores was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Richard; her five siblings and their spouses; her son, Richard Alonzo; and son-in-law, Stephen Didas.
Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Ann Didas of Hartford, N.Y., and Carolyn Wager (Thomas) of Springwater, N.Y.; and her son, David Miles (Debbie) of Brunswick, Ga. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Lisa Harrington (Kenneth), Kristin Beswick (Matthew), Michael Didas (Sarah), Megan Capone (Andrew), Ryan Didas (Amanda), Marsha Campini (Angelo), Mark Wager (Jessica Thomas), Scott Miles (Elli), Kathy Vasquez (Roger) and Beth Miles; 22 (soon to be 23) great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles or the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.
The Brunswick News, April 15, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 15, 2020