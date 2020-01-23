Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
48 Elam Road
Hinesville, GA
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Association
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Association
1111 Johnson Road, NE
Delores M. Simmons Bennett

Delores M. Simmons Bennett Obituary
Delores Bennett

Delores M. Simmons Bennett, of Riceboro, and formerly of Darien, died Jan.18, 2020, at Liberty Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Association, 1111 Johnson Road, NE, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 48 Elam Road, in Hinesville.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Earl Bennett; mother, Elsie Simmons Armstrong; father, Freddie (Neldra) Stevens Jr.; siblings, Marilyn Sheppard, Felicia Tucker, Tangelia (Allen) Jackson and Freddie Stevens III; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 23, 2020
