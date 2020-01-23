|
|
Delores Bennett
Delores M. Simmons Bennett, of Riceboro, and formerly of Darien, died Jan.18, 2020, at Liberty Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Baptist Association, 1111 Johnson Road, NE, with burial to follow in Upper Mill Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 48 Elam Road, in Hinesville.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Earl Bennett; mother, Elsie Simmons Armstrong; father, Freddie (Neldra) Stevens Jr.; siblings, Marilyn Sheppard, Felicia Tucker, Tangelia (Allen) Jackson and Freddie Stevens III; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 23, 2020