|
|
Delvory Richardson
DeIvory Lewis Richardson died Nov. 22 at Southeast Georgia Health Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at noon at Darien Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband George Richardson, Jr., children Franklin Poole, Sr., D'Chanda (John) Hall, Ronnisha (Kerry) Mungin, George Richardson, III, Shcreta Mack and Alinda (Derek) James, siblings Bernice L. Jones, Elijah (Gwendolyn) Jones, Vernella (Arthur) Jones, Ann (Glenn) Wright and Wayne Wendell Lewis and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 2, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 2, 2019