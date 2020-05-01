Or Copy this URL to Share

Demetrious Murphy



Demetrious Murphy, of Las Vegas, Nev., and formerly of Brunswick, died April 17, in Las Vegas.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McDonald Cemetery, in Waynesville.



He was a 2017 graduate of Brantley County High School.



Martin Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020



