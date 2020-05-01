Demetrious Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Demetrious's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Demetrious Murphy

Demetrious Murphy, of Las Vegas, Nev., and formerly of Brunswick, died April 17, in Las Vegas.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McDonald Cemetery, in Waynesville.

He was a 2017 graduate of Brantley County High School.

Martin Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved