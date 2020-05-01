Demetrious Murphy
Demetrious Murphy, of Las Vegas, Nev., and formerly of Brunswick, died April 17, in Las Vegas.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McDonald Cemetery, in Waynesville.
He was a 2017 graduate of Brantley County High School.
Martin Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020
Demetrious Murphy, of Las Vegas, Nev., and formerly of Brunswick, died April 17, in Las Vegas.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at McDonald Cemetery, in Waynesville.
He was a 2017 graduate of Brantley County High School.
Martin Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 1, 2020.