Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Dennis Allen Cox

Dennis Allen Cox Obituary
Dennis Cox

Capt. Dennis Allen Cox, 63, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

A celebration of Capt. Dennis's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Taylors United Methodist Church, 766 Old Jesup Road, In Brunswick, with the Rev. Jim McIlrath officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 28, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 29, 2019
