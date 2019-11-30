|
|
Dennis Cox
Capt. Dennis Allen Cox, 63, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.
A native and lifelong resident of Glynn County, Capt. Dennis was born the Oct. 29, 1956, son of the late Francis Allen Cox and Lois Louise Teston Cox.
In addition to Capt. Dennis's father Francis Allen Cox, he is preceded in death by his brother, Francis Gary Cox.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen Gratto-Cox of Brunswick, Ga.; Capt. Dennis's mother, Lois Louise Teston Cox of Brunswick, Ga.; brothers, Tom (Carol) Cox of Brunswick, Ga., and Joe (Michelle) Cox of Anchorage, Alaska.
Dennis graduated from Brunswick High in 1974, where he was a member of the band and the French Club. He held a 500T US Coast Guard License and taught sailing school in the Virgin Islands. Capt. Dennis later ran term charter yachts in New England and the Caribbean and worked for Tides Marine as a technical sales representative. He was a member of Taylors United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
A celebration of Capt. Dennis's life is to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Taylors United Methodist Church,766 Old Jesup Road, in Brunswick, where the Rev. Jim McIlrath is to officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Capt. Dennis Allen Cox to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, G., 31525.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 30, 2019