Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylors United Methodist Church
766 Old Jesup Rd
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Allen Cox


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Allen Cox Obituary
Dennis Cox

Capt. Dennis Allen Cox, 63, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.

A native and lifelong resident of Glynn County, Capt. Dennis was born the Oct. 29, 1956, son of the late Francis Allen Cox and Lois Louise Teston Cox.

In addition to Capt. Dennis's father Francis Allen Cox, he is preceded in death by his brother, Francis Gary Cox.

Survivors include his wife, Gwen Gratto-Cox of Brunswick, Ga.; Capt. Dennis's mother, Lois Louise Teston Cox of Brunswick, Ga.; brothers, Tom (Carol) Cox of Brunswick, Ga., and Joe (Michelle) Cox of Anchorage, Alaska.

Dennis graduated from Brunswick High in 1974, where he was a member of the band and the French Club. He held a 500T US Coast Guard License and taught sailing school in the Virgin Islands. Capt. Dennis later ran term charter yachts in New England and the Caribbean and worked for Tides Marine as a technical sales representative. He was a member of Taylors United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

A celebration of Capt. Dennis's life is to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Taylors United Methodist Church,766 Old Jesup Road, in Brunswick, where the Rev. Jim McIlrath is to officiate.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Capt. Dennis Allen Cox to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, G., 31525.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -