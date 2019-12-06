|
|
Dennis McIver
The funeral service for Dennis "Chine" "Seven" McIver will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Antonia McIver; children, Lori McIver and Kyrisston Fleming; siblings, Joyce Grant and Brenda Jones; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 6, 2019
