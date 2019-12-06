Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Prospect Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis McIver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis "Chine" McIver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis "Chine" McIver Obituary
Dennis McIver

The funeral service for Dennis "Chine" "Seven" McIver will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Prospect Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Antonia McIver; children, Lori McIver and Kyrisston Fleming; siblings, Joyce Grant and Brenda Jones; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 6, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -