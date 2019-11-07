Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Denver L. Waters Obituary
Denver Waters

Denver L. Waters, 80, of Brunswick, died Nov. 5, 2019.

A native of Waycross, he was the son of the late Ocen and Queen Waters. He is preceded in death by siblings, Dubignon, Varee, Dewayne, Darrell and Delma.

Mr. Waters was retired from a railroad career that resulted in his living and working at various locations in Georgia and Florida. After retirement he worked remodeling and renovating homes, and in recent years built artistic birdhouses as a hobby.

An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Waters enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and communing with nature. He loved to travel, and he and his wife visited all the continental states. He had a great love for helping others, for family and for all children and was well-known for portraying Santa Claus.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Baggs Waters; sons and daughters-in-law, Lamont and Cindy Waters, Kevin and Lucy Waters and Jeffrey and Phyllis Waters, all of Brunswick; as well as sibling, Vilma Hendrix. Eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 in the Edo Miller Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 7, 2019
