Derrell Bargainnier



Derrell Wayne Bargainnier, 73, of Brunswick, Ga., peacefully passed into eternity Monday, Sept. 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Walden and Juanita Hartley Bargainnier.



Derrell resided in Brunswick the last eight years moving here from Duluth, Ga. He was born in Savannah, Ga., where he graduated from Savannah High School. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Derrell was employed as a claim consultant as well as risk management with Hartford Insurance and Marsh & McLennan in New Orleans area and Atlanta.



Derrell was always involved in his community. In Atlanta, he was a member of Chick-fil- A Bowl Promotions Committee, and volunteered for the 1996 Summer Olympics along with hosting athletes in his home. Since coming to Brunswick, Derrell was a member of The Chapel, served as a volunteer with the International Seafarers' Center, and was a member of the Citizen Review Panel for the Juvenile Courts of Glynn County. His greatest joy was being a mentor at Glynn Middle School, where he met and served as a role model and advocate for a wonderful young man whom he was very proud of.



Derrell is survived by his wife, Jere Bennett Bargainnier, his two children, Jeremy Bargainnier (Sheera) and Kelli Bargainnier, both of the Atlanta area; his stepchildren, Christian McDonald (Brandi), Holly McDonald Howard (Autrey) and Josh McDonald (Jaime); also his brother, J. Barry Bargainnier (Vicki). Derrell so enjoyed his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Skylar Bargainnier, Alia Bargainnier, Tristian Bargainnier, Bailey Howard, Jackson Howard, Kathryn Howard, Koie Kirkland, Kara McDonald, William McDonald, Bennett McDonald and Charlie McDonald; and many nieces and nephews.



Derrell was a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed hosting gatherings with friends and family for game day. He was also a member of the ALTA tennis team in Atlanta winning city championships.



A private memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with Jay Hansen officiating.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 30, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store