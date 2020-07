Or Copy this URL to Share

Derrick Wiley



Derrick Wiley, of Brunswick, died June 22, in Orlando, Fla.



A celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of L.W. Jackson & Son Family Mortuary.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be limited, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.



L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 3, 2020



