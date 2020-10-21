Buddy Morris Sr.
Reverend Dewey Lee "Buddy" Morris Sr., affectionately known as Papa, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.
Buddy was born on April 8, 1943, to Reverend T.O. and Fannie Lee Morris of Albany, Ga., and dedicated his life to the Lord at the age of 17. After high school, he attended Trinity Bible College, Norman Park College and Valdosta State College, where he received two masters' degrees and a six-year specialist degree in education. For the next 32 years, Buddy would nurture the minds and souls of thousands as both a preacher of 43 years at many Baptist churches throughout the Southeast, and as an educator for the Lowndes County School System, where he taught sixth grade social studies at Hahira Middle School.
His love for Jesus Christ and his fellow man caused Buddy to inevitably excel in both of his chosen professions. For all who were lucky enough to know him, Buddy was an unwavering light in the darkness. A master of humility. A titan of love and compassion. The example he set for those around him will be forever remembered, and his lessons will be passed on for generations to come. Even in these last few years, when illness robbed him of his strength and stamina, he continued to teach us about patience and kindness and allowed his family to show him a small measure of the service he had long shown all of us. Aside from Buddy's generous smile and comforting embrace, it is the depth of his love, his unconditional love, for his wife and adoring family that will be remembered most.
Buddy is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-love, Margie and Roger Cooper.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife of 59-1/2 years, Patricia "Pat" Tower Morris; three children: D.L. "Buddy" Morris Jr. and Dawn Morris of Lenox, Ga., Thomas Alfred and Erica Morris of St. Augustine, Fla., and Anna Marie "Pepie" Morris of Brunswick, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Lauren Sapp (Scotty), Kimberley Kozlov (Mark), Lakyn Flanagan (Brett), Zachary Morris (Courtney), Lannon Ramirez (Alan), Christopher Morris (McKenzie), Caleb Morris (Haley), Christian Morris (Ashley), Cameron Morris, Daniel Morris, Christeen Morris (Jacob) and Isabella Walton; 12 great-grandchildren, Layla and Lilly Scott Sapp, Lukas and Linken Ramirez, Libby and Banks Flanagan, Bellamy and Posey Morris, Ava and Mia Jordan, C.J. Morris and Lily Thompson. He is survived by his brother, Dr. T.W. "Bill" Morris (Tesa); and sister, Cathy D'Amico (Ben). He also has many other special family members and friends, including his beloved rescue dachshund, Lady G.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Boone Funeral Home, 1804 S. Hutchinson Ave., in Adel, Ga.
A celebration of his life will be conducted at 11 am. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Lenox Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ben D'Amico and the Rev. Pete Daughtrey officiating. Interment will follow at Lenox Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Golden Isles for its love and tender care. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a tribute donation to the Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. To express condolences and share memories, please visit www.boonefunerals.com
or email pamorris1@gmail.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 21, 2020