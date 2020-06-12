Or Copy this URL to Share

Diana Mitchell



Diana Dixon Mitchell, formerly of Darien, died June 5 at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Upper Mill Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks will be required to attend and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020



