Diana Dixon Mitchell
Diana Dixon Mitchell, formerly of Darien, died June 5 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Upper Mill Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

Masks will be required to attend and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 12, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 12, 2020.
