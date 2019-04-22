Home

Diane H. Head, 71, passed away at her home Saturday morning after an extended illness

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Chapel of Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

Visitation will be held one hour prior the service from 10 a.m. To 11 a.m. at the Chapel.

Interment will follow at The Horse Stamp Cemetery in Waverly. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.

The Brunswick News, April 22, 2019
