Dianne Jackson
Dianne Cone Jackson, 69, of Darien, Ga., passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga.
Dianne was born on March 27, 1950, in Athens, Ga., to Edward and Joy Cone. The family settled in Pavo, Ga., where Dianne attended Pavo Elementary School and Thomas County Central High School, from which she graduated in 1968. She was an all-state point guard on Central High's girls basketball team, which brought home back-to-back state championships in 1967 and 1968. In 2016, Dianne was honored for her role in trailblazing women's high school sports with her induction into the Thomas County Sports Hall of Fame.
She graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton before receiving a Bachelor of Education from Florida State University. She later earned a Master of Education from Valdosta State University. Dianne devoted her career to teaching kindergarten students and for 38 years taught in public schools in Thomas County, Ga., Colquitt County, Ga., and Duval County, Fla. Her former students credit her with not only helping them achieve excellence by setting a strong academic foundation but also with instilling in them a love of learning that transcends the classroom. She was a lover of nature and music, a conservationist, and a skilled photographer and videographer who delighted in documenting her family and friends. In her retirement, Dianne was a devoted grandmother - affectionately known as Di - to her two grandsons.
Dianne formerly served as councilwoman for the City of Pavo and as president of the Pavo Civic Club. She was currently a member of the Brunswick chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A lifelong member of Pavo Baptist Church, Dianne and her family recently were attending College Place Methodist Church in Brunswick.
She was predeceased by her father, Edward Cone; and by her sister, Karen Cone Price.
She is survived by her mother, Joy Jones Cone of Brunswick; husband, Jim Jackson, of Darien; daughter, Leslie Jackson and son-in-law Denny McBrayer of Darien; grandsons, Jack and Sammy McBrayer of Darien; sister, Phyllis Cone McNicoll and husband Steve of Brunswick; sister, Elaine Cone Jones and husband Granvil of Pavo; and uncle and aunt, Lynn and Barbara Jones, of Moultrie, Ga. She also will be greatly missed by her cherished extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2019, at College Place Methodist Church in Brunswick, Ga., and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2019, at Pavo Baptist Church in Pavo, Ga. Please consider donating in memory of Dianne to Hospice of the Golden Isles, at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.
The family extends a special appreciation to the staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles for the compassion, expert care and comfort they provided during Dianne's brief illness.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 13, 2019