Dianthia Keen
Dianthia "Diane" Monroe Keen, 83, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer at her residence.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Johnny Griffin officiating. Those attending are asked to please follow safety guidelines for COVID-19.
Pallbearers will be Emory Young Jr., Matthew Moore, Blake Riley, Chevy Young Moore, Rayven Riggs and Jacobi Riggs.
Mrs. Keen was born May 14, 1937 in Lyons, Ga., to the late Issac Monroe Sr. and Marriah S. Monroe. She had been a resident of Brunswick for over 60 years. She worked for Rich SeaPak and was also a homemaker raising two daughters. Diane was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed Bible study. She enjoyed watching westerns, soap operas and NCIS. She also enjoyed fishing, dancing and was an Avid Atlanta Braves fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Martus R. "Ray" Keen; and seven brothers, Alvin, Harold, James, Rayford, Leroy, Issac Jr. and D.Q. Monroe.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Riggs and husband, Andy, and "Pam" Renee Young and husband, Emory, all of Brunswick; three sisters, Dot Aaron of Lyons, Janie Lee and husband, Don, of Albany, and Maudell Matthews of Lyons; three grandchildren, Tenille Riggs, A.J. Riggs (Brittanie) and Chevy Young Moore (Matt); seven great-grandchildren, Rayven Riggs, Ajorria Riggs, Jacobi Riggs, Reanna Deaver, Jay'Veon Johnson, Keyonna Johnson and Brooklyn Riggs; one great-great-grandchild, Ray'Lyn Riley; her canine companion, Serena; dear friends, Johnny and Annette Griffin; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Deloris Campbell, Patricia Austell and Helen Watkins.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 25, 2020