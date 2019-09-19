Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Glyndale Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Glyndale Baptist Church
Dicy "Louise" Coffey


1933 - 2019
Dicy "Louise" Coffey Obituary
Louise Coffey

Dicy "Louise" Coffey, 86, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Ga.

Born on Sept. 4, 1933, to Kenneth Slater Futch and Gertie Futch Westberry in Glennville, Ga., she was married to the late Van Buren Coffey Jr.

Survivors include her children, Debra Coffey Yarbrough, Diane Coffey Parmenter (Gary) and Douglas Van Coffey (Jenny); six grandchildren, Rhonda Chewning (Daryl), Judy Smith (Ed), Taylor Coffey, Carleigh Coffey, Emma Parmenter, Evan Parmenter; four great-grandchildren, Amber Chewning, Lexie Chewning, Brylee Smith and Brooklyn Smith; a great-great-grandchild, Brynleigh Bowie; her brother, Dwayne Futch (Dot); and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Glyndale Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will take place at Brunswick Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 19, 2019
