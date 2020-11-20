Don Lewis



Don Allen Lewis was born to the late Alvin and Mamie Lewis on July 8, 1956, in Brunswick, Ga., and passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.



He is survived by his son, Tyrone "Ty" D. (Kristy) Goodson, Ocala, Fla.; daughter, Patricia "Smurf" (Larry) Lewis-Morten, Brunswick, Ga.; his siblings, Cynthia (Greg) Miles, Savannah, Ga., Valerie Lewis and Lela Jones, both of Covington, Ga; William Lewis and Gregory (Juanita) Lewis, both of Brunswick; and a dear and special friend, Evelina Pelote.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth E. Lewis.



Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. today at L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery with John E. Fields Jr. officiating.



L.W. Jackson and Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 20, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store