Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Island Club Retreat
Saint Simons Island, GA
More Obituaries for Don Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Harvey Ware Sr.


1930 - 2019
Don Harvey Ware Sr. Obituary
Don Ware Sr.

Don Harvey Ware went to be with the Lord on Aug. 31.

He was born June 1, 1930, in Houston, Texas, to English immigrant parents. After his family moved to Memphis, Don attended Memphis State University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. In Memphis, he met and married his wife of 58 years, Lynn McCain. He started his sales career with US Steel, followed by US Pipe and Southeastern Fastener. In 1974, he started Mid South Bolt & Screw Co. in Nashville. Don was an avid golfer. He was a member at Hillwood Country Club and Golf Club of Tennessee.

After selling his business, Don and Lynn moved to Sea Island, Ga., where he continued his passion for golf and served as cook for many years at the Thursday Morning Men's Fellowship at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. He was quick with a smile and a joke and never met a stranger. Don will be missed but never forgotten.

He is predeceased by his wife Lynn; his mother Ellen; sisters, Joan and Ruth; and his granddaughter, Lindsey.

He is survived by his sons, Don (Linda) and Scott (Kim); granddaughters, Mary Lynn (Chad), Christine (Brian), Katie, Grace and Lea; and great-grandchildren, Ezra and Wilder.

There will be a memorial, followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Island Club at Retreat, on St. Simons Island.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to the .

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
