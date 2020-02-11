|
|
Don Myers Sr.
Dr. Don Myers Sr. 91, of Darien passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Don was born to the late Lehr and Lucille Myers on Sept. 11, 1928, in Findlay, Ohio. He spent four years in the Navy. After that, for 41 years he had many titles while working for the Southeast Georgia Health System, one including being a Doctor of Pharmacy. For many years he was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary as well as the Brunswick and Darien Lions clubs. Don was an outstanding person, one whom many people loved. He never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Dortha Myers; children, Sissy Andersen (Jim) and Don Myers Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda Robles (Jorge), Jay Andersen (Shelby) and Drew Andersen; as well as many extended family members.
The funeral service is to be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, with a visitation to be held an hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coast Guard Auxiliary or the Darien Lions Club.
Brunswick Memorial Park and Funeral Home are honored to be handling the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 11, 2020