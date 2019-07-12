Home

Donald Hubbard
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Cumming First United Methodist Church
Donald Edward Hubbard


1928 - 2019
Donald Edward Hubbard
Donald Hubbard

Noted Atlanta Obstetrician-Gynecologist Dr. Donald Edward Hubbard, who, in retirement has resided in Rabun County, Shellman Bluff and Cumming, Ga., passed away quietly Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a long illness.

He is preceded in death by his son Karl Patrick Hubbard; and he is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Mary M. Hubbard; and their five children, Dr. John David Hubbard, Mrs. Linda Suzanne McElveen. Mr. Richard Benjamin Hubbard and Mr. Timothy Myrick Hubbard. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Dr. Hubbard received a B.A. degree from Emory University, and an M.D. degree from the Medical College of Georgia. After completing his internship at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, Ga., he served his country during the Korean War as an Air Force Captain at Langley Air Force Base in Langley, Va. He then completed residency training in obstetrics-gynecology at the Medical College of Georgia. He went on to private practice in Atlanta for 39 ears with privileges at Piedmont Hospital. He married Mary Jean Mackin in 1954, and they had five children.

Dr. Hubbard was a well-respected, deeply loved and devoted husband, father and physician. He touched many lives during his 90 years. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Cumming First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to .

Condolences can be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 12, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on July 12, 2019
