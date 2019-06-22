Home

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Jesup, GA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Jesup, GA
More Obituaries for Donald McCready
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Everett McCready


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Everett McCready Obituary
Donald McCready, Jr.

Donald Everett McCready Jr., 76, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away June 21, 2019, at Community Hospice of Fernandina Beach.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, in Jesup, with the Rev. Keith Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time, in the church.

Mr. McCready was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Bangor, Maine, to Donald and Elaine Edgecomb McCready. He graduated high school from Fryburg Academy in New Hampshire, and joined the United States Navy, retiring as Master Chief after 24 years of dedicated service.

Mr. McCready is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ethel Crews McCready; sons, Chris McCready of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Jason Alexander McCready (Leane) of Lynchburg, Va.; a brother, Steve McCready of Bangor, Maine; and sisters, Sally Jacobs (Jake) of Dresden, Maine and Polly Ann McCready of Arusta County, Maine; two grandchildren, Rory Alexander McCready and Molly Quilan McCready; and his beloved faithful companion, 'Bagel.'

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 22, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on June 22, 2019
