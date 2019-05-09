Donald Daleen



Donald James Daleen, 86, passed peacefully in his sleep on May 4, 2019, at his home on St. Simons Island.



Don was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in Maywood, Ill., a Chicago suburb. He was a graduate of Proviso Township High School and was accepted to Northwestern University, but made a decision to cancel his admission and go to work for a nearby Division of Borg-Warner Corp. Don enlisted in the Army in 1952, and was accepted into officer training school, graduating second in his class. He served in Korea until 1954. Don lived and worked in Detroit from 1961-1966, and was eventually promoted to Division President of Borg-Warner in Rockford, Ill.



In 1977, he resigned and moved to St. Simons Island, where he joined a new, struggling, start-up manufacturing company, Precision Metals Inc., accepting some of its low-valued stock in lieu of salary. By 1979, he had turned the company around and began to transform it into a totally computerized manufacturing company. Revenue and profits increased, and within a few years he achieved 100 percent ownership of the company. His hard work would allow him to retire in 1995 at the age of 63.



In 1992, he and the love of his life, Charla Fraser, began their steadfast relationship. They both loved to eat well and travel often and over the next 20 years would make 33 trips to New York City, many trips to Idaho and the Western U.S., three private photo safaris in Africa, plus 13 trips to Cultural Cities of Europe - where Venice and Rome would become favorites.



Don was an avid tennis player, playing until the age of 83. He enjoyed family, fishing, painting, playing poker with his friends, a good book, a fine glass of wine and a sound off to the newspaper. Don was passionate about politics and local education.



He is survived by his life's love, Charla Fraser; daughter, Heather Guthrie of Sandpoint, Idaho; stepdaughter, Emily Vance (Chris) of Savannah, Ga.; and grandchildren, John Guthrie (Lyn), Isabelle Guthrie, Olivia Guthrie, Banks Vance, Gracen Vance and Fisher Vance; his brother, Dennis Daleen (Simone) of Naples, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.



In 2007, Monsignor John Kenneally, Pastor of St. William Catholic Church, accepted Don back into his Catholic faith, which thereafter he faithfully practiced and treasured the valuable strength it gave him during the balance of his life.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Wade Strickland, Dr. Sherman Stevenson, Dr. Tim Jamieson, Dr. David Kranc, Dr. Stephen Chitty, Dr. Abraham Cheong, Dr. Eliza Jacobs, Becky Anderson and Michele Maharaj.



Don will be remembered at a Mass at 3 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church, followed by internment of his ashes in the St. William Columbarium.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, Georgia, 31522 or the St. Simons Land Trust.



