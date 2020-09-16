Donald KirklandDonald Lee Kirkland, 75, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah.The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.Don was born on May 1, 1945, in Brunswick, to John Donald and Gussie Edna Corbitt Kirkland. He was a 1963 graduate of Glynn Academy, where he played football for the Glynn Academy Red Terrors, and served with the United States Army Reserves. He was the former owner of Kody's Restaurant, The Forks Restaurant, and the Blue Bird Restaurant. He was an antique car and hot rod enthusiast, and regularly attended the Turkey Rod Run in Daytona. He was also the former owner of the Golden Isles Speedway. He was an active member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church and the Grow Group of Pine Ridge.Survivors include his longtime companion, Carol Brazell of Brunswick; children, Pam Graves (Bobby) of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Brendon Lee Kirkland of Brunswick and Misty Leigh Kirkland of Nahunta; grandchildren, Nathan Blumberg, Natalie Blumberg, Mckenzee Lee Day and William Joseph Day; a sister-in-law, Carol Drury Kirkland; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Kirkland.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Pine Ridge Baptist Building Fund, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, September 16, 2020