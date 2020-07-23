1/
Donald Leon Hillery
{ "" }
Donald Hillery

Donald Leon Hillery died July 19, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A limited graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at both the viewing and service.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Hillery; children, Donyale (Bernard) Sabbatt, Lynn (Paul) Balisteri, Deidre Hillery, Valeshia Givens and Antonio (Kela) Givens; siblings, Willie (Mercy) Hillery, Maggie Hillery, Janice Hillery; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
