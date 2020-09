Donald LawrenceDonald Leroy Lawrence, of Brunswick, died Sunday at his residence.A graveside service, with full military rites, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Jacksonville Veterans National Cemetery, in Jacksonville, Fla.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 20 people.L.W. Jackson & Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 26, 2020