Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Donald Ray Miller


1935 - 2020
Donald Ray Miller Obituary
Donald Miller

Donald Ray Miller, 84, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Don was born in East St. Louis, Ill., in 1935. Donald was one of five children, and is survived by his sister, Vickey Dacey (Bruce).

He was an avid athlete and played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for many years, before settling down to call St. Simons Island his home.

After marrying Harriet Miller, they began their family.

Don was a father of four, predeceased by wife, Harriet Miller and daughter, Terri Miller Cole and survived by Donna Miller, Ellen Miller Otte (Al) and Mark Miller. He adored his grandchildren, and was known to them as Pop - Tyler Cole (Libby), Ansley Otte Dezern (Kevin), Aimee Otte and Rickey. Donald was also a great-grandfather to three, Witten Cole, Ellisyn Cole and Brooks Wade Dezern.

Don was the life of the party. He loved to sing and dance, and was always the one to bring the joy into every room he entered.

Donald Ray Miller will be deeply missed by us all.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 17, 2020
