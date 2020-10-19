1/
Donald Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Smith, Sr.

Donald Ray Smith, Sr., passed away peacefully on Oct. 16 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns, Rob Owens and Billy Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery with Randy Hilburn, Tony Smith, Andrew Smith, Randy Sullivan, Jake Thomas and Caleb Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the 70 And Up Men?s Sunday School Class of Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

Don was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Mexico, Missouri, to Ernest and Lena Mae Smith. Don graduated from Mexico High School in 1954. Mr. Smith joined the United States Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1962. After the military, he moved to Brunswick with his wife, Rudine, and children and went to work for Glynco then FLETC where he retired. Don has been a faithful member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church for 61 years and a lifetime member of the Boonesborough Society as the seventh great-nephew of Daniel Boone.

Don is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Smith, Sr.; mother, Lena Mae Senor; brother, Ernest Smith, Jr.; two grandsons, Dylan Coen and Eric Matherly; beloved aunt Georgie Roberts and beloved cousin Raymond Senor.

Don is survived by his sisters: Peggy Johnson and Anna Mae Forbis; children: Donald Ray (Denise) Smith Jr., Kimberly (JR) Coen, Steven (Vivianna) McDonald and loving daughter-in-law Michelle Aquino; Grandchildren: Anthony (Sarah) Smith, Cammie (Brian) Heinhold, Andrew (Callie) Smith, Jessica McDonald, Emily McDonald, Lillian Matherly, Destiny Stewart, Madison Matherly and Gracie Matherly; Great grandchildren: Davonika Smith, Bella Strickland, Eli Smith, Candler Smith and Dylan Heinhold; a great-great grandchild, Liam Cryer and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Pine Ridge Baptist Church or Wounded Warriors Project in his name. A special thank you to Hospice of The Golden Isles.

www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 19, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pine Ridge Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Interment
Palmetto Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved