Donald Smith, Sr.
Donald Ray Smith, Sr., passed away peacefully on Oct. 16 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Johns, Rob Owens and Billy Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery with Randy Hilburn, Tony Smith, Andrew Smith, Randy Sullivan, Jake Thomas and Caleb Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the 70 And Up Men?s Sunday School Class of Pine Ridge Baptist Church.
Don was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Mexico, Missouri, to Ernest and Lena Mae Smith. Don graduated from Mexico High School in 1954. Mr. Smith joined the United States Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1962. After the military, he moved to Brunswick with his wife, Rudine, and children and went to work for Glynco then FLETC where he retired. Don has been a faithful member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church for 61 years and a lifetime member of the Boonesborough Society as the seventh great-nephew of Daniel Boone.
Don is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Smith, Sr.; mother, Lena Mae Senor; brother, Ernest Smith, Jr.; two grandsons, Dylan Coen and Eric Matherly; beloved aunt Georgie Roberts and beloved cousin Raymond Senor.
Don is survived by his sisters: Peggy Johnson and Anna Mae Forbis; children: Donald Ray (Denise) Smith Jr., Kimberly (JR) Coen, Steven (Vivianna) McDonald and loving daughter-in-law Michelle Aquino; Grandchildren: Anthony (Sarah) Smith, Cammie (Brian) Heinhold, Andrew (Callie) Smith, Jessica McDonald, Emily McDonald, Lillian Matherly, Destiny Stewart, Madison Matherly and Gracie Matherly; Great grandchildren: Davonika Smith, Bella Strickland, Eli Smith, Candler Smith and Dylan Heinhold; a great-great grandchild, Liam Cryer and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Pine Ridge Baptist Church or Wounded Warriors
Project in his name. A special thank you to Hospice of The Golden Isles. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 19, 2020