Donald Sumner

Donald SumnerDonald "Donnie" Sumner, of Adel, Ga., died March 25, 2020.He was born March 3, 1953, to Alma and Orba Sumner.He was a Glynn County firefighter and a painter.He is survived by his wife, Audrey Sumner; three daughters, Michele Mason (Randy), Brandi Stepp (Matt) and Melissa Howell; a son, Bill Hutto; grandkids, Madison Mason, Logan Wilkes and Hunter Meece; his mother, Alma Sumner; a brother, Ronnie Sumner and a sister, Hilda Sumner Burgess.Donnie is predeceased by his father, Orba Sumner.The service will be held from 6-8 p.m. June 25 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, June 23, 2020