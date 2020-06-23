Donald "Donnie" Sumner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Sumner

Donald "Donnie" Sumner, of Adel, Ga., died March 25, 2020.

He was born March 3, 1953, to Alma and Orba Sumner.

He was a Glynn County firefighter and a painter.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Sumner; three daughters, Michele Mason (Randy), Brandi Stepp (Matt) and Melissa Howell; a son, Bill Hutto; grandkids, Madison Mason, Logan Wilkes and Hunter Meece; his mother, Alma Sumner; a brother, Ronnie Sumner and a sister, Hilda Sumner Burgess.

Donnie is predeceased by his father, Orba Sumner.

The service will be held from 6-8 p.m. June 25 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved