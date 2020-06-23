Donald Sumner
Donald "Donnie" Sumner, of Adel, Ga., died March 25, 2020.
He was born March 3, 1953, to Alma and Orba Sumner.
He was a Glynn County firefighter and a painter.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Sumner; three daughters, Michele Mason (Randy), Brandi Stepp (Matt) and Melissa Howell; a son, Bill Hutto; grandkids, Madison Mason, Logan Wilkes and Hunter Meece; his mother, Alma Sumner; a brother, Ronnie Sumner and a sister, Hilda Sumner Burgess.
Donnie is predeceased by his father, Orba Sumner.
The service will be held from 6-8 p.m. June 25 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 23, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 23, 2020.