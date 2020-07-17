Donald Hutchens
Donald Wayne Hutchens, 75, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence, under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel. A private burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, masks are optional, but social distancing will be in effect.
Don was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to Homer Lee and Pauline Evans Hutchens. He had lived in Brunswick for the past 28 years, and attended Glyndale Baptist Church. Don had worked in retail management for many years, including Dollar General and Walmart, and was a school bus driver for Glynn County Schools. He was a successful small business owner, and owned and operated Take-Two Video in Darien, and was hardworking and an accomplished professional. Family was always first, as he was a wonderful family provider and great role model. Don was a member of the Georgia Horseshoe Pitching Association, where he served as president of the Glynn County Chapter, and was the winner of numerous state championships.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Hutchens; children, Paul Hutchens of Brunswick, Leigh Ann Bouchat (Rob) of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Karen Fogle (Randy) of Brunswick; immediate grandchildren, Christopher Hallman, Julia Fogle and Emerson Reed Bouchat; several step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a niece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Disabled American Veterans
of Glynn County.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 17, 2020