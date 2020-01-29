|
Donald Smith Sr.
Donald Wesley Smith Sr., 78, of Brunswick, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home, under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Donald was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, and graduated from Glynn Academy. After graduation, he worked at City Market Seafood, Smith and Sons Seafood, then Hercules, where he later retired. He was a member of Norwich Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Smith; grandparents, Joseph and Ella Turner; brothers, W.M. Smith and Eddie Smith; and mother-in-law and father in-law, Sara Dell and C.M. Lipthratt Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sara Ruth Lipthratt Smith; children, Kim Smith and Donald W. Smith Jr.; grandchildren, John Baggarley Jr., Kory Baggarley, Dylan Smith, Julia Smith, Walter Smith and Wesley Smith; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special aunt, Ella "Coopie" Heisch.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Dr. Art Cyphers officiating.
Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Scarboro Oxygen and their staff for all of their support during Donald's long battle with lung disease. Also, many thanks to Dr. David Sudduth and his team for taking care of Donald for many years.
Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 29, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 29, 2020