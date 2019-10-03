|
Donell Boone
Donell "Don" Franklin Boone, 84, of Darien, passed away peacefully at his residence, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Darien, with President Randy Glenn officiating. Interment will follow in Whispering Pines Cemetery, in Darien, with James Caldwell, Lil Ricky Boone, William Boone, Jared Caldwell, Ryan Caldwell, Jacob Caldwell, Jordan Caldwell and Bud Davis serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be commercial fishermen and the Priesthood of the Darien Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Darien.
Born March 29, 1935 in Glennville, Ga., to the late Tessie Toys and Willie Alifare R. Boone, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Boone was U.S. Navy veteran, and in his younger years worked as a machinist with Bestwall Gypsum. Mr. Boone was also a very well-known commercial fisherman and was also the owner of First Georgia Hardware and Marine, in Darien. He was a faithful member of the Darien Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in various church callings.
Mr. Boone had been a resident of McIntosh County for over 70 years, and enjoyed sharing many talents with others such as shrimping, fishing and most anything to do with being on the water. He was always willing to help anyone he could. He was never scared to tell you about the church and preach his faith to you. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, working at his fish marker and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sinkey Boone; and two grandchildren, Jennifer Wallace and George Wallace II.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dot Boone of Darien; three children, Wanda Wallace and husband George, Ricky Boone and wife Kim and Sherrie Caldwell and husband Chico, all of Cox; nine grandchildren, James Caldwell, Lil Ricky Boone, William Boone, Jared Caldwell, Lindsey Wallace, Ryan Wallace, Jacob Caldwell, Chelsea Boone and Jordan Caldwell; seven great-grandchildren, Saylor Boone, Josiah Caldwell, Finn Caldwell, Lincoln Caldwell, Cooper Lee, Hunter Caldwell and Savannah Caldwell; two brothers, Dan Boone and wife Mildred of Cox, and Mack Boone of Darien; a sister, Taffie Pierce of Darien; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 3, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 3, 2019