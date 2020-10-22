1/1
Donna Diane Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Davis

Donna Diane Davis, 57, of St. Simons Island, Ga., went home to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga.

She was born July 6, 1963, in Neubrucke, Germany, to Louie LaDon Davis and Sandra Dianne Tull.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Wrights Chapel Cemetery, Sumner, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, the Rev. Louie Jay Davis and Rilla D. Walker-Davis and Jake and Viola Ginn, all formerly of Ashburn, Ga.; her aunts, Alice Faye Davis-Ryles, Pat Malloy and Carolyn Davis Bailey; her brother, Michael Jay Tull; and cousin, Brian Roberts.

Donna had a vast love for the Lord that never wavered; she had a smile and laugh that was infectious and to those who loved her and knew her, she will be missed tremendously. She graduated from Worth County High School, in Sylvester, Ga., and moved to Hutchinson, Kan., where she made lifelong friends and her children were born. She eventually moved back to Georgia where her roots were planted. Donna was a member of St. Simons Community Church, where she served and worshiped faithfully. She was a caretaker to many, including friends, parents and those in need, and always put the needs of others before herself. Donna was and still is one of God's mightiest warriors. Her time on Earth was spent spreading His light and to be in her light was a blessing. She is loved and will remain in our hearts forever.

Survivors include her parents, Louie LaDon Davis of Sylvester, Ga., and Sandra Dianne Tull of St. Simons Island, Ga.; her two children, Misty Lane Ambrose of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Michael James Ravenstien of Larned, Kan.; two grandchildren, Adison Ambrose and Mackenzie Lyon; three brothers, Craig Davis of Port Orchard, Wash., Quinn Davis of Seattle, Wash., and Dedric Davis of Camp Lejeune, N.C.; two sisters, Patty Tull of Cypress, Texas, and Doris Huff of Youngsville, N.C.; and many cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name at House of Hope https://houseofhoperefugeoflove.com/donation-information.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved