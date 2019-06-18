Home

Hauger - Ziegler Funeral Home
494 West Main St
Somerset, PA 15501
814-445-5698
Donna Lalley Obituary
Donna Lalley

Donna Marie Lalley, 50, of St. Simons Island, Ga., and formerly of Somerset, Pa., died June 8, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center, in Savannah, Ga.

Born Nov. 25, 1968, in Somerset, she is the daughter of Donald Edward and Marie Maxine (Burkett) Shaffer; and was the wife of Kent Edward Lalley, who died the same day, June 8, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her mother; and brother, Gary Shaffer.

She is survived by her father, of Somerset; children, Alexander Lalley of California, Pa., and Janelle Lalley of Sipesville, Pa.; and brothers, Ronald Shaffer of Seattle, and David Shaffer and wife Lillian, of Somerset.

Donna was a 1987 graduate of Somerset High School; she had worked as a secretary for J&J Truck Equipment, until she moved to St. Simons with her husband and worked in the call center for the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission. She was a member of Somerset Alliance Church, she enjoyed taking cruises with her husband Kent, and loved spending time with family and friends.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Somerset Alliance Somerset, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Dr. Scott Ream officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Somerset Alliance Church, 708 Stoystown Road, Somerset, PA 15501.

Arrangements are by Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset, www.haugerzeigler.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 18, 2019
