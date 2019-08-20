|
|
Donnie Kemp
Donnie Louise Kemp, 87, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her son's residence.
Born Feb. 8, 1932, in Fort Meade, Fla., to the late Joseph Starling and Pearl Starling Cook, she had been a resident of Brunswick for the past 66 years. Mrs. Kemp was a minister's wife, homemaker and babysitter. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, and enjoyed being involved in church activities. Mrs. Kemp was also an avid reader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Onnie M. Kemp; and a daughter, Vickie Baker.
Survivors include three children, Richard Melgram Kemp and wife Martha, Yvonne Bulfer and husband Bill, all of Brunswick, and Onnie Randall Kemp and wife Julie of Chattanooga, Tenn.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and extended family members.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Revs. Richard Kemp, Hinton Johnson and Chris Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials to the .
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2019
