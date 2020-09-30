Dora Williams



Dora Lee Palmer Williams, formerly of Crescent, died Sept. 23, 2020, at Senior Care, in Brunswick.



Dora was married to the late Silas Williams Sr., the love of her life. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir until her health failed.



Dora was kind, compassionate and thoughtful. She possessed a sweet spirit that made you feel welcome whenever you greeted her. She will definitely be remembered for her love of singing, and the big hugs and kisses she gave everyone she met. Dora reared many children, and her influence upon them will be forever cherished.



Her survivors include daughters, Sadie (Emmett) Brown and Glyndora (Paul) Nobles, both of Brunswick; sons, Cleveland (Geraldine) Vereen Sr., Fleming, Ga., Robert (Lillie) Williams, Schenectady, N.Y., Roy (Carroll) Williams, Stone Mountain, Ga., and Silas Williams Jr. of Brunswick; 24 grandchildren; and a host of great-grands, nieces, nephews and friends.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Belleville Cemetery, in Crescent, with Pastor Carl Brown officiating.



Masks must be worn, and social distancing protocols will be enforced at both the viewing and the service.



Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 30, 2020



