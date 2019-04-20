Doreen Clyatt



Doreen "Dee" Clyatt passed away peacefully at her Jesup home, April 19, 2019. She was surrounded by her family during her final days. Dee was born October 20, 1937 in Gillingham, England, came to the States in 1959, and became a U.S. citizen in 1981. She had a career in the medical field for over 30 years, loved gardening and had the most beautiful yards.



Survivors are her beloved husband of 54 years, William "Billy" Clyatt; daughters, Donna (Stephen) Jenkins, of Canton, Natalie (Greg) Stephens, of Rincon, and Dawn (Jimmy) Ferrell and Tammy (Joe) Ferrell, both of Newnan; a son, Gary (Judy) Cheney, of Danielsville; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Glenn and Richard Sturman, both of England.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Rinehart and Sons Chapel, with the Rev. Stephen Jenkins officiating.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Salvation Army, which was a very important ministry to Dee.



Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home, of Jesup, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 20, 2019