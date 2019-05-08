Doreen Evenson



Doreen Anne Evenson (Lukehart), born Nov. 2, 1933, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019, at her home on St. Simons Island, Ga.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Evenson, on Jan. 23, 2019. John and Doreen were united in marriage on March 24, 1956, in Rochester, Minn.



She will be greatly missed by her four children, Elizabeth Evenson, Eric Evenson (LuAnn Tipton), Peter Evenson and Nancy Evenson; and two grandsons, Jimmy Evenson and Mark Evenson. She is also survived by five sisters and one brother. One sister preceded in her death.



Doreen was born in Worthington, Minn., to Mabel and Gordon Lukehart. She graduated from high school in 1951, in Rochester, Minn., and attended college in Brunswick, Ga.



Doreen had a passion for bridge, bingo, Christmas baking and volunteering. She said "yes" many times to the Salvation Army, March of Dimes, Habitat for Humanity, Friends of the Library and Newcomers Club (which she founded).



She would be honored in your remembrance of her with your contributions to any of these charities that she believed in.



Plans for a memorial service are still pending.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 8, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 8, 2019