Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Dori Jean Connally

Dori Jean Connally Obituary
Dori Connally

Dori Jean Jezierski Connally, 61, of St. Simons Island, passed away Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Christ Church Frederica.

Dori was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Duluth, Minn., to Chester and Janice Jezierski. She had lived in Glynn County from the age of 16, and was a 1976 graduate of Brunswick High School. Dori enjoyed beaching and boating, and was a former volunteer at Hospice of the Golden Isles. She was retired from SunTrust Bank and was a devoted mother to Dustin.

Dori is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Connally; her son, Dustin Connally; a sister, Marci Goerts (Wayne); a sister-in-law, Patricia Connally Crain (Mark); a niece, Savannah Godfrey; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 7, 2020
