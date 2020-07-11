1/
Doris Elizabeth Rogers
Doris Rogers

Doris Elizabeth Rogers, 84, of Brunswick, departed this life Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sears Manor Nursing Home.

The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Blythe Island Baptist Church, with the Rev. Scott Underwood officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Odum Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born Sept. 30, 1935, in Odum, Ga., to the late James Colvin and Sula Mildred M. Aspinwall, she was a graduate of Odum High School and received her associate degree in nursing from Brunswick Junior College. She worked at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, as an R.N., and was also a homemaker. Mrs. Rogers was a member of Blythe Island Baptist Church and the Young at Heart. She enjoyed yard work and gardening, going to yard sales, being outdoors and spending time with her family. She had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 44 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Michael Lee Rogers and Steven Gregory Rogers; two brothers, Buddy Aspinwall and Ritch Aspinwall; and two sisters, Dora Woods and Dorothy Poppell.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Murray Rogers of Brunswick; a son, Jerry Rogers and wife, Leigh, of Brentwood, Calif.; a daughter-in-law, Rita Rogers of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Adna Elizabeth Price and husband, John, and Adrianne Leigh Prescott and husband, Richard; a great-grandchild, Shelby Elizabeth Price; a brother, Donald Aspinwall of Odum; and a sister, Una Teston of Jesup.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of choice.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 11, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
