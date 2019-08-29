Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Doris Laverne Houston

Doris Laverne Houston Obituary
Doris Houston

Doris Laverne Houston, 89, peacefully walked through the gates of Heaven Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Doris was born Oct. 5, 1929 in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Lester Lloyd and the late Margaret Eleanor Higgenbotham. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Crandall Houston; one son, Carl Lester Houston; also two grandsons, Michael Houston and Tony Pelkey; a sister, Ada McDaniel; and a brother, John "Sonny" Lloyd.

Doris was a lifelong resident of Brunswick and a 1937 graduate of Glynn Academy. She was a cosmetologist for 32 years, and retired from Brunswick Beauty College. Doris was of the Baptist faith and love to read her Bible. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and her love for people. She enjoyed sewing and knitting.

Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memories are her four sons, Frank Houston, Gerald Houston (Nancy), David Houston (Kathy) and Brian Houston, all of Brunswick, Ga.; also her daughter, Sandra Pelkey (Barry) of Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Houston; and a sister, Lillian Snyder. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A celebration of live service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Arrangements are placed into the professional care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 29, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 29, 2019
