1/
Doris Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Martin

Doris Martin, 91, of Pooler, and formerly of Jekyll Island, departed this life Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Memorial Health Care, in Savannah.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.

Born Aug. 3, 1929, in St. George, Ga., to the late Joseph and Eunice B. Chism, she was a former sales associate with Altman's Ladies Apparel and Jekyll Island Pharmacy. Ms. Martin attended First Baptist Church in Brunswick and Jekyll Island Baptist Church, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bluffton, S.C.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Chism.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Biddle of Pooler; and a grandson, Christopher Biddle of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved