Doris Martin
Doris Martin, 91, of Pooler, and formerly of Jekyll Island, departed this life Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Memorial Health Care, in Savannah.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.
Born Aug. 3, 1929, in St. George, Ga., to the late Joseph and Eunice B. Chism, she was a former sales associate with Altman's Ladies Apparel and Jekyll Island Pharmacy. Ms. Martin attended First Baptist Church in Brunswick and Jekyll Island Baptist Church, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bluffton, S.C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Chism.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Biddle of Pooler; and a grandson, Christopher Biddle of Honolulu, Hawaii.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 10, 2020