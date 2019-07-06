|
Doris Martin
Doris Whittle Martin, 91, of Brunswick, Ga., went to her Heavenly Home on July 4, 2019.
She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband as a pastor's wife and ministering to others, especially on mission trips. She also enjoyed hiking, gardening, sewing, camping and traveling.
Doris is survived by her loving children, Danny (Linda) Martin of Gainesville, Fla., Janet (John) Davis of Brunswick, Ga., and Becky (Mitchell) Smith of Melbourne Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside celebration of Doris's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Tyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Arrangements are under and care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fla. 904-964-5757. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 6, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 6, 2019