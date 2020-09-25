1/
Dorothy Alice Fennell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Fennell

Dorothy Alice Fennell, 98, of Brunswick, died Thursday.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Savannah, with Pastor Mark Linton officiating.

All those who attend are asked to observe the state?s social-distancing regulations.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved