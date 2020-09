Dorothy Fennell

Dorothy FennellDorothy Alice Fennell, 98, of Brunswick, died Thursday.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Savannah, with Pastor Mark Linton officiating.All those who attend are asked to observe the state?s social-distancing regulations.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020