Dorothy Fennell
Dorothy Alice Fennell, 98, of Brunswick, died Thursday.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Savannah, with Pastor Mark Linton officiating.
All those who attend are asked to observe the state?s social-distancing regulations.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020