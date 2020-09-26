1/
Dorothy Alice Fennell
Dorothy Fennell

Dorothy Alice Fennell, 98, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Mrs. Dorothy was born Sept. 9, 1922, in Wolfton, S.C., the daughter of the late Lucius Bellinger Wolfe and the late Marian White Wolfe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jordan Fennell Jr.; a son, Joseph Jordan Fennell Sr.; and four siblings.

Mrs. Dorothy graduated with the Class of 1941 at Hardeeville High School in Hardeeville, S.C. She married the love of her life on April 11, 1942, and they moved to Savannah, Ga. She was very active in her community in Savannah, and was instrumental in building the Bethel-Bur-Ton Community House in 1949.

Then in 1956, she assisted with the building of Carrie E. Gould Elementary School in Savannah. In 2007, she relocated to Brunswick, Ga., to reside with her daughter, where she became a member of Christian Renewal Church. Mrs. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving children, Robert Bruce Fennell (Debbie) of Springfield, Ga., and Alice F. Wheeler (Jimmie) of Brunswick, Ga.; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends between 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

A graveside service to honor her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept.28, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, in Savannah, Ga., with Pastor Mark Linton officiating.

All those who attend are asked to observe the state's social-distancing regulations.

Mrs. Dorothy enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching wildlife. She was known around Savannah as the Local Annie Oakley and was a member of the Savannah Rifle Association. She also enjoyed tending a garden and cooking the vegetables that she harvested

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 26, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
SEP
28
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
